Dine Inside A Refurbished Greyhound Bus Station At This Unique Georgia Eatery
While food is definitely the most important part of dining out, a lot can be said for a restaurant with fun or unique design. There's plenty of themed dining chains all across America, as well as independently owned themed restaurants like the medieval themed Ye Bors Hede Inne in Washington. Themed and uniquely designed eateries have a lot of appeal, regardless of if the food is good.
However, in Georgia, there's an eatery with interesting design and good food. Housed inside of a refurbished Greyhound bus station, the aptly named The Grey restaurant has full food and wine service that combines fine dining classics with elevated soul food flavors. In addition to having great food, The Grey is also widely recognized online by its Art Deco decor, which was lovingly restored to its former glory.
The Grey's unique interior at one point even gained the attention of Bon Appétit, which hailed the restaurant as one of the "smartest designed restaurants in the country." Don't just take their word for it either; Reddit users have also praised the restaurant for its gorgeous design and described the food as "one of the best meals I've ever had". If you ever find yourself in Savannah, Georgia, pop by the Historic District and give The Grey a try.
About The Grey
A refurbished Greyhound bus station that was once abandoned may sound like an unlikely place to find a hidden gem restaurant, but don't let the description fool you. Restaurant owner Johno Morisano saw potential in the dilapidated space and with the help of chef Mashama Bailey, the bus station was restored. The now refurbished interior features cushy blue diner booths, a beautiful wooden bar, and a wide front window complete with metal lining that evokes the station's original beauty from the 1930s.
As for the menu, the food is all structured around what is available during each season and tries to draw as much as possible from regional ingredients. Dinner is served as a three-course meal that includes a pantry item, a starter, and a main dish. Due to how often the menu rotates, there's a good chance that visitors will not try the same dish twice.
The Grey also serves brunch, which is more laidback and can be ordered a la carte. Menu items include patty melts, quiches, buttermilk biscuits, and more. Last but not least, there's the bar, which has its own separate menu of bar food and a cocktail menu that has both house specials and vintage drinks.