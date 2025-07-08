Dine Inside A Refurbished Greyhound Bus Station At This Unique Georgia Eatery

While food is definitely the most important part of dining out, a lot can be said for a restaurant with fun or unique design. There's plenty of themed dining chains all across America, as well as independently owned themed restaurants like the medieval themed Ye Bors Hede Inne in Washington. Themed and uniquely designed eateries have a lot of appeal, regardless of if the food is good.

However, in Georgia, there's an eatery with interesting design and good food. Housed inside of a refurbished Greyhound bus station, the aptly named The Grey restaurant has full food and wine service that combines fine dining classics with elevated soul food flavors. In addition to having great food, The Grey is also widely recognized online by its Art Deco decor, which was lovingly restored to its former glory.

The Grey's unique interior at one point even gained the attention of Bon Appétit, which hailed the restaurant as one of the "smartest designed restaurants in the country." Don't just take their word for it either; Reddit users have also praised the restaurant for its gorgeous design and described the food as "one of the best meals I've ever had". If you ever find yourself in Savannah, Georgia, pop by the Historic District and give The Grey a try.