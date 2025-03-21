The Georgia Mall That Was Home To The First Chick-Fil-A (And Why The Restaurant Closed)

Chick-fil-A has come a long way from its Southern roots. Today, the chain is well known for its delicious chicken sandwiches and wide variety of dipping sauces. However, at the very beginning, Chick-fil-A was a singular store in a Georgia mall. The first Chick-fil-A was opened in 1967 in the Atlanta Greenbriar Shopping Center. It was here that the chain grew into the giant it is today, putting its unique pressure fry cooking method that ultimately makes its sandwiches so delicious to great use. For years, customers enjoyed making the pilgrimage to the original Chick-fil-A location, which remained in operation for 56 years.

Sadly, the original Chick-fil-A location is now closed. Its closure was announced in May 2023. No announcement or statement was released by Chick-fil-A regarding the closure. Many have chalked it up to the mall as a whole struggling to stay in business rather than an issue with the Chick-fil-A location itself.