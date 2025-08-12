Make The Most Out Of Kitchen Cabinets And Drawers With Tension Rods
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are tons of cute kitchen cabinet ideas all over the internet, but sometimes, you just need an easy way to organize your lids. Nothing makes a cabinet messier than disorganized pot lids sliding all over the place. Luckily, you might already have a fix. If you no longer use your tension rod for curtains, you can reuse it to organize your cupboards.
Tension rods are usually adjustable and come with springs, so they can fit in your kitchen cupboards just as well as your living room. You can also buy a smaller tension rod if you don't have one lying around, such as the Qinsou cupboard bar tension rods. They usually come in a variety of sizes, so you should measure the inside of your cupboard to ensure accuracy. When inserting, leave a few inches of space between the tension rod and the front of the cabinet. Then, slide the lids into place with the lid handles leaning on the rod. This trick is best for deep, horizontal drawers.
Alternative ways to use tension rods in the kitchen
While tension rods work great for lids, they're not the only thing you can organize with them. Since tension rods may buckle under something with any real weight, avoid bulky pots and pans. Instead, opt for cookware that doesn't need to be hung up. Baking sheets are a solid contender; they can be a pain to organize, especially when they're all different sizes. If you store yours in a larger cupboard, you can use multiple tension rods to separate them. This can also work for storing cutting boards (if you don't keep the cooking tool on the counter like Martha Stewart).
You don't have to confine yourself to cabinets. You could also use tension rods to hang lightweight kitchen tools, such as spatulas and tongs. You can hang them using the loop they come with if one is available, or use S-hooks. The extra hanging space they provide makes them one of the easiest ways to upgrade your kitchen cabinets.