Bask In Retro Nostalgia With This Cute Kitchen Cabinet Idea

So, should you really switch to under-counter curtains, or are they just cute decorations that lack practicality? Well, for one, if you're the kind of person who likes to shake things up aesthetically, under-counter curtains provide an easy way to change the vibe in your kitchen. Once you're sick of the gingham look, you could go for stripes — or paisley to really go ham with the retro vibe. Of course, letting them gather dust for too long is a kitchen sanitation mistake you want to avoid making, so they're more high-maintenance to keep clean compared to a cabinet door. If you have allergies, popping an antihistamine pill might not be enough. On the flip side, under-counter curtains won't cost you a fortune, making them a great way (and did we mention adorable?) to save money on a kitchen remodel. You could even DIY your own curtains. A cabinet door would provide more protection, though, which would especially come in handy if you're storing fragile items inside, so that's something to consider.

Overall, whether you should switch to under-counter curtains depends on you. If you want protection and something that's easy to maintain and clean, it's best to keep your cabinet door hinged for now. Otherwise, if you want to explore different aesthetics and make your space more homey, under-counter curtains might be the change you're looking for.