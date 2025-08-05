The Cooking Tool You'll Always Find On Martha Stewart's Kitchen Counter

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Martha Stewart may be the queen of the organized kitchen, but there's one item she leaves sitting out in the open. Stewart's cutting board stays on the counter so it's always in reach and ready for any food prep. This strategy is also a smart way to ensure there's always a spot to put down a hot pot without risking damage to countertops. This is especially important if you have marble countertops, which can easily stain or scratch. And though marble, granite, and quartz all have some level of heat resistance, it's best for the life of your countertop to use a cutting board so as not to risk any staining, cracking, or chipping.

With all the types of cutting boards, what is best? Stewart prefers to use a commercial cutting board, which is typically made of high density polyethylene, a durable plastic. The Martha Stewart BPA Free Plastic Cutting Board is one such option and is both gentle on knives and dishwasher safe. However, wood cutting boards may look a little nicer, which is something to keep in mind when you're going to be leaving your board out all the time. The Martha Stewart Lochner 18 x 12-Inch Beech Wood Cutting Board w/Juice Groove Steward is also gentle on stainless steel knives, but is hand wash only. Just know that wood boards have their limitations and can stain, as well as hold odors and moisture. They require a bit more care.