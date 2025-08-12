Turn That Old Ladder Into A Rustic Shelf For Your Cookbooks

Redesigning any room can get expensive, so it doesn't hurt to think of creative ways to repurpose old products into your home design (plus it reduces waste). If you're considering buying a bookshelf to store your favorite cookbooks, don't spend the money. Instead, find an old ladder — you can likely pick one up through Facebook marketplace and it shouldn't cost more than $50 — and turn it into a unique bookshelf. While buying a new bookshelf isn't as expensive as kitchen cabinets, any money saved is worth it. Then all you need to purchase are brackets and some paint, keeping this entire DIY project under $100. It's less than what you'd pay for a good-quality bookshelf and just one of many ways to save money on a kitchen remodel.

A wooden ladder is best here. You need to sand and paint it, so metal doesn't work. The ladder should be a basic one that leans against a wall. You don't want a standalone with two sides, nor do you want an extension ladder. Neither looks right and they're harder to prep and hang (you need to hang it on the wall for this DIY trick). The ladder walls then become the support for the books rather than the narrower rungs, which help keep the books in place. It's an easy way to upgrade your kitchen without a renovation.