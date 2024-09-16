A Mac And Cheese Bar Is What Party Food Dreams Are Made Of

There is no classic comfort food that satisfies quite like homemade macaroni and cheese. It's equal parts nostalgic and cozy, and a basic recipe only requires macaroni, cheese, and a little milk. Of course, there are countless ways to enhance this easy, cheesy dish, and what better way to do that than to build a mac and cheese bar? It's the perfect conversation starter for your next party, and also ensures that every guest has a satisfying meal featuring their favorite add-ons.

Before you consider toppings, think about the base of the dish. You can offer more than one pasta shape if you'd like, or even a gluten-free pasta option if any guests have dietary restrictions. The same can be said for the cheese sauce; vegan cheese might be good to include to make sure any dairy-free guests can still participate in the fun, and sauces made from various cheeses like cheddar or Gruyére can add to the customizability. Or, to keep it even simpler, cook up a batch of your favorite store-bought mac and cheese, then set it out on a food warmer with all of the toppings around it.