Martha Stewart's 3-Ingredient Watermelon Topping For A Sweet Summer Treat
Nothing tastes better than a juicy watermelon on a hot day. If you're looking to spice up this already delicious fruit, Martha Stewart has a perfect recipe that only calls for three ingredients. After cutting your watermelon into slices, Stewart suggests topping it with ginger, honey, and lime for a unique flavor combination.
Watermelon is a versatile fruit that's sweet, but not overpoweringly so, which makes it a perfect candidate to pair with other flavors. Stewart's recipe in particular adds a splash of tartness that will make your watermelon taste like some delicious sour candy.
Before you tackle this easy dish, first learn how to choose the tastiest watermelon at the store. Stewart suggests tapping on the watermelon first to see if it sounds hollow. This indicates that it's ripe and ready to eat. To make Stewart's watermelon treat, you'll need to add shredded ginger, lime juice, and honey to a bowl. The measurements will depend on how much watermelon you're looking to eat. When you're ready to serve the watermelon, pour this mixture over the slices. That's all there is to this easy and refreshing snack.
Other ways to dress up your watermelon
Martha Stewart has come up with a number of ways to eat watermelon over the years, like turning the fruit into a salsa or adding it to a salad, but this recipe has to be one of the easiest and tastiest of them all. Stewart's snack is great as it is, but you can always use the lime, ginger, and honey mixture in different watermelon recipes. This combination, for example, makes a great watermelon juice, or the perfect base for a refreshing cocktail that is spiked with beer and topped with a fresh sprig of mint.
Seasonings like cinnamon, rosemary, mint, or salt can also add a unique burst of flavor when sprinkled onto watermelon. The warming spice of cinnamon is the perfect antithesis to watermelon's subtly sweet flavors. Salt, on the other hand, will enhance the natural taste of the fruit. You could even add some Tajín on top of watermelon for a tasty three-ingredient fruit snack you'll be eating on repeat. Still, Stewart's preferred topping is the perfect last-minute way to turn this fruit into a unique dish that's perfect for the picnic table. With flavors like this, it's safe to say that Martha Stewart's recipes will never go out of style.