Martha Stewart's 3-Ingredient Watermelon Topping For A Sweet Summer Treat

Nothing tastes better than a juicy watermelon on a hot day. If you're looking to spice up this already delicious fruit, Martha Stewart has a perfect recipe that only calls for three ingredients. After cutting your watermelon into slices, Stewart suggests topping it with ginger, honey, and lime for a unique flavor combination.

Watermelon is a versatile fruit that's sweet, but not overpoweringly so, which makes it a perfect candidate to pair with other flavors. Stewart's recipe in particular adds a splash of tartness that will make your watermelon taste like some delicious sour candy.

Before you tackle this easy dish, first learn how to choose the tastiest watermelon at the store. Stewart suggests tapping on the watermelon first to see if it sounds hollow. This indicates that it's ripe and ready to eat. To make Stewart's watermelon treat, you'll need to add shredded ginger, lime juice, and honey to a bowl. The measurements will depend on how much watermelon you're looking to eat. When you're ready to serve the watermelon, pour this mixture over the slices. That's all there is to this easy and refreshing snack.