The Tasty 3-Ingredient Fruit Snack You'll Be Eating On Repeat

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nothing says summer quite like a hydrating bite of cool watermelon. While watermelon is delicious on its own, seasoning this colorful fruit can turn this summer cookout must-have into the irresistible star of your dessert table. And one of the best ways to spice up a juicy watermelon is with a popular Mexican seasoning blend.

Tajín Clásico Seasoning is a popular Mexican spice blend developed in the mid-1980s that's since gained popularity in the United States. While the spice mix is used today for everything from seafood to chicken to cocktails, it was initially designed to enhance the flavor of fruits and veggies. And that's exactly what it does. The sea salt and dehydrated lime help highlight the natural sweetness and juiciness of the watermelon, while the dried chiles add a mild kick, though the habanero-flavored Tajín adds a bit more heat, if that's your preference.

Just cut the watermelon into triangles, sticks, or cubes, and add some fresh lime juice to perk it up and a heavy-handed sprinkle of Tajín. The treat is super-refreshing on its own, but it's also great alongside sweet-and-spicy summertime staples like barbecue ribs or grilled chicken brushed with a hot honey glaze.