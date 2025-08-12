What Goes Into That Folded Egg At McDonald's?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

McDonald's has been serving breakfast since the 1970s, with fast food favorites like the Egg McMuffin, breakfast biscuits, hotcakes, and hash browns. If you've enjoyed a Mickey D's meal in the morning, you've maybe wondered how exactly that spongy, folded yellow egg on your bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit is made. Luckily, Chowhound has found the answer for you and it's fairly simple.

Given that it's fast food, it might not come as a surprise to learn that McDonald's folded eggs aren't made with fresh eggs in the restaurant. However, the good news is that they are made with real eggs. A McDonald's supplier makes them at their facility using liquid eggs, which are simply eggs that have been removed from their shell, pasteurized, and re-packaged, typically in a carton to make them easy to pour. The eggs are cooked, folded, and immediately flash-frozen before being shipped to McDonald's locations. Once at the restaurant, they are heated on the grill with butter to make them nice and creamy again before being served.

Not all the eggs at McDonald's are made from frozen. Just as there is only one McDonald's burger that isn't cooked from frozen, there's also one McDonald's breakfast sandwich that includes a fresh-cracked egg. In fact, there are several other types of eggs made at McDonald's.