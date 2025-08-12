The Best Vintage Bowl To Use For A Lemon Table Centerpiece

Table centerpieces can add a hint of brightness to a tablescape, plus they help prevent the table from looking too empty when it's not set. Pair one with a table runner, and a centerpiece will keep the aesthetic of the dining area intact — even if you only eat there once a year. In the winter, a homemade candle centerpiece is cozy, but for warmer months, a bright bowl of lemons is the perfect, inexpensive choice. And for a vintage, elegant look, thrift a milk glass bowl to display them.

Milk glass is known for its silky, almost pearly sheen and its durability. Its popularity grew in the 1830s, and it remained a household favorite item up through the 1980s, making it fairly easy to find. There are plenty of different milk glass styles, but the pieces almost always have some variation of curved edges or a textured finish. In general, anything with that opaque, silky shine can be considered milk glass, so as long as you look for that proper sheen, you can spot it fairly easily. Milk glass is commonly white, but it does come in other colors, too, such as green, blue, and pink. Its finish is what sets it apart from other styles.