Fizzy soda and luscious ice cream are two popular sweets that are often consumed separately. However, there are a few instances in which you can successfully combine these distinct confections to make unforgettable treats. While you may enjoy using popular brands of root beer like A&W and IBC to prepare tasty ice cream floats, you can also combine this fizzy soda (and other favorite soft drinks) with one shelf-stable ingredient to make a delicious makeshift ice cream.

All you need is a bottle of your favorite soda and a can of sweetened condensed milk. The carbon dioxide in soda reacts with the milk's fat and sugar to make a somewhat frothy yet creamy concoction. Additionally, since sweetened condensed milk is low in water and high in sugar, it lowers the freezing point of the combined mixture, producing a smooth, creamy confection similar to homemade ice cream.

Sure enough, there are many genius ways to use sweetened condensed milk, especially when it comes to simplifying your favorite recipes like fudge, tres leches cake, and two-ingredient ice cream. Luckily, with soda and sweetened condensed milk, you can make a simple yet scoopable frozen treat in no time. Simply stir together 4 to 6 cups of your favorite soda and one 14-ounce can of sweetened condensed milk. From here, all you need to do is pour this two-ingredient mixture into your ice cream maker and churn until it reaches your desired consistency.