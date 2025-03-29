Make Your Watermelon Salad Even Better With This Flavorful, Protein-Packed Topping

When it comes to what you mix with cottage cheese, the possibilities are not only endless, they're likely readily available to you in your pantry. Strong seasonings like flaky sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper are a must. (A dash of salt makes sweet flavors shine, after all.) But more radical spice blends like Trader Joe's Everything But The Bagel Seasoning and Tajín would also taste amazing. Speaking of heat, consider leaning into the flavors of a spicy watermelon margarita by mixing your cottage cheese with a little hot sauce, chili crisp, or dash of red pepper flakes. Last but not least, we know it might sound unusual, but a dab of soy sauce or a dash of olive brine would go a long way to bring out the salty flavors we crave with watermelon.

Once your cottage cheese is thoroughly mixed, it's time to consider toppings. First, head to the produce department for sliced red onion, diced cucumber, sprigs of mint, basil leaves, or chopped peppery chives. For additional fiber, cubes of avocado would taste great with an extra spritz of lemon or lime juice. While watermelon has a crispness of its own, a little extra crunch elevates a watermelon salad to the next level, so be sure to add some texture with chopped roasted pistachios or salted, roasted pepitas. And with that, you're ready to create an even better, more flavorful watermelon salad with a healthy side of protein.