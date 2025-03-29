Make Your Watermelon Salad Even Better With This Flavorful, Protein-Packed Topping
The chefs, cookbook authors, and recipe developers who brought us watermelon salad deserve our highest praise. Sweet, crunchy cubes of juicy watermelon paired with salty, creamy feta cheese and finished with a drizzle of bright and tangy lime juice — there's a lot to love there. But what if we told you there was a way to enhance the fresh, flavorful taste of watermelon salad with an extra punch of protein? Reader, there is. And all you need is your preferred brand of store-bought cottage cheese.
Cottage cheese, with its nutritional heft, mild flavor, and creamy texture, is as excellent a swap for feta cheese in watermelon salad as it is a great pairing. Not only is its protein content equipped to fuel you throughout the day, its mellow flavor profile is ripe for experimentation. While you can let your watermelon and cottage cheese combination lean sweet (like with a dollop of honey and a sprinkling of poppy seeds), our recommendation is to follow the savory path of a saltier watermelon salad.
A few flavorful additions for your protein-rich watermelon salad
When it comes to what you mix with cottage cheese, the possibilities are not only endless, they're likely readily available to you in your pantry. Strong seasonings like flaky sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper are a must. (A dash of salt makes sweet flavors shine, after all.) But more radical spice blends like Trader Joe's Everything But The Bagel Seasoning and Tajín would also taste amazing. Speaking of heat, consider leaning into the flavors of a spicy watermelon margarita by mixing your cottage cheese with a little hot sauce, chili crisp, or dash of red pepper flakes. Last but not least, we know it might sound unusual, but a dab of soy sauce or a dash of olive brine would go a long way to bring out the salty flavors we crave with watermelon.
Once your cottage cheese is thoroughly mixed, it's time to consider toppings. First, head to the produce department for sliced red onion, diced cucumber, sprigs of mint, basil leaves, or chopped peppery chives. For additional fiber, cubes of avocado would taste great with an extra spritz of lemon or lime juice. While watermelon has a crispness of its own, a little extra crunch elevates a watermelon salad to the next level, so be sure to add some texture with chopped roasted pistachios or salted, roasted pepitas. And with that, you're ready to create an even better, more flavorful watermelon salad with a healthy side of protein.