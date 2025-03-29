Watermelon Fries Are The Fun, Dippable Way To Eat More Fruit

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

These fries aren't made from potatoes, and ketchup probably isn't the first sauce you'd choose for dipping. They look like the fancy, crinkle-cut french fries we know and love — except they're made from watermelon, not potatoes. Their vibe is whimsical, and these fries are fruity and light compared to the potato version's salty, fluffy, and crunchy combination. Watermelon fries are just as dippable as traditional french fries though, and the fancy version is easy to make if you have a crinkle cutter on hand in the kitchen.

It's super easy to make watermelon french fries, and it's a process that can be done in just a few minutes. To make a basic version, you really just need a watermelon (here's how to pick a watermelon at the store), a long produce knife, and a handheld crinkle cutter. Grab a Ninja blender for making your dipping sauce, which can range from spicy to creamy, sweet, or tart, depending on your taste. Not only are the watermelon fries themselves a great way to get in some extra fruit, but you can also saturate your dipping sauce with ingredients that will pack even more fruit into your day.