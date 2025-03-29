Watermelon Fries Are The Fun, Dippable Way To Eat More Fruit
These fries aren't made from potatoes, and ketchup probably isn't the first sauce you'd choose for dipping. They look like the fancy, crinkle-cut french fries we know and love — except they're made from watermelon, not potatoes. Their vibe is whimsical, and these fries are fruity and light compared to the potato version's salty, fluffy, and crunchy combination. Watermelon fries are just as dippable as traditional french fries though, and the fancy version is easy to make if you have a crinkle cutter on hand in the kitchen.
It's super easy to make watermelon french fries, and it's a process that can be done in just a few minutes. To make a basic version, you really just need a watermelon (here's how to pick a watermelon at the store), a long produce knife, and a handheld crinkle cutter. Grab a Ninja blender for making your dipping sauce, which can range from spicy to creamy, sweet, or tart, depending on your taste. Not only are the watermelon fries themselves a great way to get in some extra fruit, but you can also saturate your dipping sauce with ingredients that will pack even more fruit into your day.
How to make and serve watermelon fries
Sure, you could add something special to a summer day and serve watermelon on skewers or cubed into a salad, or even mashed up in gazpacho. But there's a novelty to watermelon french fries that just make them fun, and a hit with both kids and adults. Make them by first cutting a watermelon in half and then into ½-inch thick slices, which you halve to create half-circles. Remove the rind and use the crinkle cutter to slice your watermelon into fries.
Use your blender to make a berry yogurt dip with any kind of berries you want, yogurt, and some honey. Coat the fries with Tajin seasoning for a spicy and tangy kick and serve with a coconut, yogurt, and lime dipping sauce for a zesty complement. Serve your sauce in ramekins, surrounded by watermelon fries. Or you could make a plate of loaded watermelon fries with crinkle-cut watermelon, topped with feta cheese, finely chopped cilantro, and a generous helping of seasoning like Tajin or a furikake-based spice blend like Eden Foods sesame seasoning.