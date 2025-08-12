Can You Buy Krispy Kreme Donuts At Publix?

Few sweets are as popular as donuts are. They look fun, taste great, and in America donuts are considered a breakfast food, so you can start your day with a sweet treat. There's plenty of donut chains out there to choose from, with Krispy Kreme being one of the most popular. The iconic chain can be even found in places that aren't standalone donut shops, like in grocery stores; you can even find Krispy Kreme donuts in a McDonald's if you go to the right location.

Having Krispy Kreme donuts available in places beyond branded donut shops makes this specific donut brand more accessible. However, it isn't always clear where you can find Krispy Kreme, particularly when it comes to grocery stores. If you happen to live in the south, chances are your nearest grocery store is a Publix, in which case you're in luck. You can find Krispy Kreme donuts at Publix; just look for a little white and green branded stand and grab a donut box.

If you're curious about whether your nearest Publix has Krispy Kreme donuts but don't want to trek to the store to find out, you can check online by using the store locator on the Publix website. Search for Krispy Kreme donuts in the search bar and click the green button that says "choose a store." Alternatively, try checking the Krispy Kreme retail locator, which you can find on the company's official site.