Can You Buy Krispy Kreme Donuts At Publix?
Few sweets are as popular as donuts are. They look fun, taste great, and in America donuts are considered a breakfast food, so you can start your day with a sweet treat. There's plenty of donut chains out there to choose from, with Krispy Kreme being one of the most popular. The iconic chain can be even found in places that aren't standalone donut shops, like in grocery stores; you can even find Krispy Kreme donuts in a McDonald's if you go to the right location.
Having Krispy Kreme donuts available in places beyond branded donut shops makes this specific donut brand more accessible. However, it isn't always clear where you can find Krispy Kreme, particularly when it comes to grocery stores. If you happen to live in the south, chances are your nearest grocery store is a Publix, in which case you're in luck. You can find Krispy Kreme donuts at Publix; just look for a little white and green branded stand and grab a donut box.
If you're curious about whether your nearest Publix has Krispy Kreme donuts but don't want to trek to the store to find out, you can check online by using the store locator on the Publix website. Search for Krispy Kreme donuts in the search bar and click the green button that says "choose a store." Alternatively, try checking the Krispy Kreme retail locator, which you can find on the company's official site.
What kind of Krispy Kreme donuts can you get at Publix?
Publix actually has quite an array of Krispy Kreme donut flavors available in stores. To start, Publix carries the original glazed flavor in either half dozen or full dozen boxes. The original glazed donuts also come in different shapes, including mini size and dots, which are basically an oval-shaped donut without a hole in the middle.
If you want some flavor variety in your box, Publix also carries boxes of assorted donuts. These boxes include original glazed, chocolate iced, chocolate iced with sprinkles, and strawberry iced with sprinkles. These come in box sizes of six or 12 regular-sized donuts or eight mini donuts. Additionally, Publix carries a box of 12 donuts, half of which are original glazed and half are chocolate iced.
One of the lesser known facts about Krispy Kreme is the chain's seasonal flavors. Previously, the grocery chain has carried the Pumpkin Spice flavor for a limited time. Like the other donut flavors, the seasonal flavors are available in either a box of six full-sized donuts or a box of eight mini donuts.