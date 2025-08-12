The Secret To Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream With The Perfect Texture

To better preserve the consistency of your ice cream, you may want to take a few additional steps in the preparation process. If you plan to make ice cream with homemade cookies, Yoonjung Oh advises to "slightly underbake the cookies so they stay soft when frozen." She then goes on to add, "You can also chop and freeze them before mixing in, which helps preserve their texture."

Preparing ice cream with slightly under-baked, frozen cookies ensures your finished product strikes the perfect balance between smooth, icy cream and soft and chewy cookies. Though keep in mind, if you want larger cookie chunks in your recipe, stir them in by hand at the end of the mixing process. This helps retain their overall shape.

When it comes to combining cookies, ice cream, and other mix-ins, Yoonjung advises, "If you want a swirl effect, crumble them and mix them with a bit of fudge or caramel before folding into the ice cream." For a super low-effort option, you can also make traditional vanilla ice cream and cover your next simplistic bowl in chocolate sauce and crushed cookie crumbs. Try adding some homemade or store-bought chocolate sauce, or better yet, make the easiest caramel of your life with canned, sweetened condensed milk. Your taste buds will love you for this delicious combination of cookies and cream.