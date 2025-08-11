Texas Roadhouse Fans Say This Cactus Blossom Topping Is A Game Changer
Texas Roadhouse prides itself on selling steaks, but there are plenty of other menu options available for those in the mood for something besides red meat. One of the popular appetizers at the chain is the Cactus Blossom, which somewhat mimics the Outback Steakhouse Bloomin' Onion but offers its own twist with a tangy Cajun horseradish sauce (though ranch is also available). If you want to make a full meal of the Cactus Blossom, it's large enough to do so without any enhancements, but for a little extra protein, try topping it with pulled pork.
Texas Roadhouse doesn't technically offer pulled pork as a topping, but you can ask your server if they're able to add it. The chain has a pulled pork sandwich on the menu, so you know it's carried in-house, but if they say no, you can always order the sandwich to pair with the Cactus Blossom, then add the pulled pork to it yourself. Or, for another alternative that keeps it easier to eat, order the pulled pork sandwich, and peel back pieces of the Cactus Blossom to add to your sandwich; the result is a meaty sandwich with a crunchy, savory upgrade.
Other ways to upgrade your Cactus Blossom
If you're not upgrading your Texas Roadhouse appetizers, then you're making an ordering mistake. For another meaty alternative besides pork, order a side of chili, and pour it over the top of the onion blossom. Then, drizzle some ranch on top. The result is a loaded appetizer that will easily fill you up, though you might want to grab a fork for this one.
The Cactus Blossom doesn't just work as a topping for the pulled pork sandwich. It can be added to any of the restaurant's burgers or sandwiches, especially the barbecue chicken sandwich or smokehouse burger, which are both loaded with barbecue sauce — a flavor that pairs well with crispy onions. The onion dish even works well with the ribs, which is one of Chowhound's top-ranked Texas Roadhouse menu items.
Finally, for an upgrade that doesn't require ordering a second meal, ask for the ranch for dipping, then request an additional side of barbecue sauce. Pour both over the top of the Cactus Blossom for a delicious, saucy combination at little or no extra cost — it's possible there could be a charge for the barbecue sauce, but it would likely be minimal. The same can be done by requesting both the ranch and the Cajun horseradish sauce, too.