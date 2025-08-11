Texas Roadhouse Fans Say This Cactus Blossom Topping Is A Game Changer

Texas Roadhouse prides itself on selling steaks, but there are plenty of other menu options available for those in the mood for something besides red meat. One of the popular appetizers at the chain is the Cactus Blossom, which somewhat mimics the Outback Steakhouse Bloomin' Onion but offers its own twist with a tangy Cajun horseradish sauce (though ranch is also available). If you want to make a full meal of the Cactus Blossom, it's large enough to do so without any enhancements, but for a little extra protein, try topping it with pulled pork.

Texas Roadhouse doesn't technically offer pulled pork as a topping, but you can ask your server if they're able to add it. The chain has a pulled pork sandwich on the menu, so you know it's carried in-house, but if they say no, you can always order the sandwich to pair with the Cactus Blossom, then add the pulled pork to it yourself. Or, for another alternative that keeps it easier to eat, order the pulled pork sandwich, and peel back pieces of the Cactus Blossom to add to your sandwich; the result is a meaty sandwich with a crunchy, savory upgrade.