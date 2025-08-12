The Food Movie Scene That Made Anthony Bourdain Wince

Anthony Bourdain had controversial takes on lots of things in the culinary arts. And with his wildly successful foray into writing and showbiz, he wasn't limited to just talking about his favorite food dishes. He also opened up on how food was portrayed in pop culture and, in a particularly colorful Entertainment Weekly piece, spoke about his favorite culinary movies. As with all things Bourdain, these movies, or sometimes scenes from them, were not focused on feel-good foodie moments. Instead, he liked them for their realism — for how accurately they depicted what goes on in a chef's world.

One particular scene from the 1996 romantic comedy "Big Night" had Bourdain, along with the theater full of chefs watching the film, wince in unison. The scene (via YouTube) portrayed, as the late chef put it, "the pain of the chef whose food is correct but unappreciated." Placed near the start of the film, the clip is set in an Italian restaurant in New Jersey circa the 1950s, where an obnoxious diner complains about a seafood risotto that's been painstakingly prepared by the chef. To add insult to injury, the diner then orders a plate of spaghetti as a side to the risotto. The chef (played by Tony Shalhoub) refuses to honor her request and announces, "She's a criminal. I want to talk to her."

Most viewers will see what appears to be a mildly neurotic chef struggling against a "customer is always right" situation where the customer is most definitely wrong. And for most chefs, this is a frequent reality. It's this pain of serving a nuanced dish to someone who knows significantly less about food that "Big Night" gets so well, and it had Anthony Bourdain wincing when he watched it.