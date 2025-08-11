The Popular Florida Salad That Was Made Famous By A Classic Restaurant
Like any other state, Florida is known for many things. Much of its fame is based on tourism and theme parks, but beyond that, Florida is an underrated culinary hub. The Sunshine State is home to a unique farmers market where you can find unusual produce, as well as a restaurant where you can have a great meal and take a spin in an amphibious vehicle. From cuisine inspired by Spanish settlers and Native Americans to the best Cuban sandwiches in the U.S., the cross-cultural evidence is ever-present and undeniable. Among the metaphorical menu of Florida is the 1905 Salad, which originates from The Columbia Restaurant, a Florida icon for over a century. From humble beginnings, the menu item has reached critical acclaim and influence.
Originally deemed the Tony Salad, it was named after Tony Noriega, the Columbia Restaurant waiter who masterminded the dish circa 1940. The story goes that Noriega would make himself the salad after working his shifts. Scrounging through his refrigerator, he pieced together a hefty salad with iceberg lettuce, ham, Swiss and Parmesan cheese, and olives, dressing it with what he could create. Noriega so enjoyed his creation that he shared it with choice customers, and it was an agreed hit. The Columbia added it to the menu and, following Noriega's departure to open his own restaurant, adopted the salad as their own by the 1970s. The recipe was finessed and renamed the 1905 Salad for The Columbia Restaurant's 75th Anniversary, after the opening date of the brand's first restaurant.
The influence and impact of The Columbia Restaurant's 1905 Salad
Over the years, the 1905 Salad became something of a celebrity dish. According to The Columbia Restaurant's website, it earned the historic eatery accolades from USA Today as part of its 10 Great Places to Make a Meal Out of a Salad. Fifth-generation owner of the Columbian Restaurant, Andrea Gonzmart Williams, appeared on a November 8, 2022, episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, showcasing the 1905 Salad to the nation. Turning the gaze online, several foodie blogs have copycat recipes inspired by the original, even including spins and substitutions like swapping red wine vinegar for white wine vinegar, and switching ham out with turkey or salami. Over in Disney Springs, chef Art Smith's Homecomin' Kitchen features its 1981 Salad on the menu. Smith's take on the Colombian Restaurant favorite acts as a nod to the Florida classic dish as well as his first days as a Walt Disney Cast Member, and incorporates chopped artichoke, spring mix, and a honey-enhanced ham.
Given that the 1905 Salad is still a featured menu item at The Columbia Restaurant's Ybor City location (Florida's oldest operating restaurant and something of a local institution), the salad's enduring popularity is a testament to its legacy. While someone unfamiliar with the dish may raise an eyebrow at a salad being deserving of such acclaim, the counter is a humble yet confident question: "But have you tried it?" If not, then you absolutely should.