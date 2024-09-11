The Florida Restaurant Where Guests Can Have Dinner And Ride In An Amphibious Car
When it comes to dining, there are plenty of uniquely themed restaurants across the U.S. But even in the cases of the wackiest dining experiences, most people wouldn't expect a restaurant to offer Amphicar rides. Well, if you were hoping to find a restaurant that does exactly that, look no further than Florida favorite, The Boathouse, located at Disney Springs, near Walt Disney World Orlando.
Amphicars are a model of the amphibious vehicle: Rare machines that operate on land and water. If you're curious to see an Amphicar in action, The Boathouse, which offers Amphicar tours along with its surf 'n turf-style menu, could be the place for you. There, you will find vintage convertible Amphicars in four crips shades of red, blue, white, and green.
On your guided Amphicar tour of Lake Buena Vista, you can expect to reach speeds of up to seven knots. But most importantly, you can expect a memorable experience in a scenic location.
The Boathouse is a hot spot
With a relaxed atmosphere and located right by the water, The Boathouse is increasingly popular, being ranked second on Restaurant Business' list of its Top 100 Independent Restaurants. People can't seem to get enough of the restaurant's Amphicar tours, which are 20 minutes long, and are first-come, first-serve. There is a limit of three to four people per tour, which costs $125. Tours are offered from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., though hours and prices are subject to change.
Dining experiences like the one offered by The Boathouse are hard to come by. This largely has to do with the Amphicar's elusive nature: During the 1960s, less than 4,000 Amphicars were produced, and under 400 remain today.
The Amphicar was originally a military vehicle and was used for Nazi military operations. The car would grow to become a trend among U.S. consumers, even reaching President Lyndon B. Johnson, who, as an Amphicar owner, was known to use his car for pranks. Despite the Amphicar's success, its moment in the spotlight began to waver by the mid-60s, and production of the vehicle officially ended in 1968.
Another distinctive feature of The Boathouse is that it owns the world's largest collection of completely restored Dream Boats, dating from the 30s through the 50s. But if you're more interested in dining than spending time on the water, the Boathouse has you covered.
The Boathouse's dining experience
The Boathouse's menu offers an array of fresh seafood and a raw bar, which includes oysters on the half shell and yellowfin tuna poke. Whether you have nautical passions or are just looking to enjoy a seafood meal, The Boathouse is a great option for your next dining experience.
Another of the restaurant's seemingly most popular features is the Duck Duck Razz cocktail, as visitors frequently post photos of the signature bright blue drink, topped off with a rubber duckie. The Duck Duck Razz is made with flavored vodka, Peak Schnapps, blue Curacao, lemon juice, and simple syrup. If the Duck Duck Razz leaves you inspired to try more mixed drinks, check out this list of 11 delicious Italian cocktails. And, if you need help finding more noteworthy dining experiences like the one offered at The Boathouse, check out these tips for finding the best hidden gem restaurants wherever you go.