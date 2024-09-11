The Florida Restaurant Where Guests Can Have Dinner And Ride In An Amphibious Car

With a relaxed atmosphere and located right by the water, The Boathouse is increasingly popular, being ranked second on Restaurant Business' list of its Top 100 Independent Restaurants. People can't seem to get enough of the restaurant's Amphicar tours, which are 20 minutes long, and are first-come, first-serve. There is a limit of three to four people per tour, which costs $125. Tours are offered from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., though hours and prices are subject to change.

Dining experiences like the one offered by The Boathouse are hard to come by. This largely has to do with the Amphicar's elusive nature: During the 1960s, less than 4,000 Amphicars were produced, and under 400 remain today.

The Amphicar was originally a military vehicle and was used for Nazi military operations. The car would grow to become a trend among U.S. consumers, even reaching President Lyndon B. Johnson, who, as an Amphicar owner, was known to use his car for pranks. Despite the Amphicar's success, its moment in the spotlight began to waver by the mid-60s, and production of the vehicle officially ended in 1968.

Another distinctive feature of The Boathouse is that it owns the world's largest collection of completely restored Dream Boats, dating from the 30s through the 50s. But if you're more interested in dining than spending time on the water, the Boathouse has you covered.

