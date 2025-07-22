The Florida Farmers Market Where You Can Find Unusual Produce, Tiki Huts, And International Cuisine

Farmers markets are the perfect opportunity to get some of the freshest locally grown produce. For a farmers market experience that is different than most, Yellow Green Farmers Market in South Florida is the place to go. This market offers produce that can be difficult to find fresh in a typical grocery store, such as lychees or dragon fruit. The market spans about 100,000 square feet with over 700 booths for shoppers to explore. It even has large shaded Polynesian-styled "Tiki" huts for seating and scheduled performers for entertainment. It may not be America's oldest farmers market, but it has certainly become a popular spot.

Yellow Green Farmers Market strives to bring its community a sustainable market experience with local, organic food. What's more, the market's produce prices are also often much cheaper than what you may find at a local grocery. With tons of fresh food, crafts, activities, and entertainment, there's not much you can't find at Yellow Green Farmers Market.