The Florida Farmers Market Where You Can Find Unusual Produce, Tiki Huts, And International Cuisine
Farmers markets are the perfect opportunity to get some of the freshest locally grown produce. For a farmers market experience that is different than most, Yellow Green Farmers Market in South Florida is the place to go. This market offers produce that can be difficult to find fresh in a typical grocery store, such as lychees or dragon fruit. The market spans about 100,000 square feet with over 700 booths for shoppers to explore. It even has large shaded Polynesian-styled "Tiki" huts for seating and scheduled performers for entertainment. It may not be America's oldest farmers market, but it has certainly become a popular spot.
Yellow Green Farmers Market strives to bring its community a sustainable market experience with local, organic food. What's more, the market's produce prices are also often much cheaper than what you may find at a local grocery. With tons of fresh food, crafts, activities, and entertainment, there's not much you can't find at Yellow Green Farmers Market.
What else can you find at Yellow Green Farmers Market?
Walking through the vast venue may feel overwhelming, but the options at Yellow Green Farmers Market are seemingly endless. The market features a number of Florida's best tropical fruits along with various international cuisines. Here, you can find Ethiopian, Indonesian, Indian, Dutch, Thai, Venezuelan, and other authentic ingredients and dishes. If you're looking for the staple Florida Cuban sandwich, this market has it. The venue also offers pantry items, local honey, baked goods, and beverages. There are many hidden gems to look out for at a farmers market, and Yellow Green is likely to have them all.
This market offers the perfect blend of quality grocery shopping and weekend entertainment. Open year-round Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., this is a market you can go to get more than just your weekly vegetables. The market even features yoga, art, and dance classes to better connect with its community. For a taste of Florida's fresh produce, delicious cultures, and activities, Yellow Green Farmers Market is a must-visit for Florida natives and tourists alike.