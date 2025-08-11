The No Mess Aldi BBQ Meal You Can Pop Straight On The Grill
It's hard to beat the smoky, intensified flavor of a tasty, marinated BBQ meal. While making your own marinade and prepping meat for the grill is not super difficult, it can be a bit time-consuming and messy. Luckily, grocery stores like Aldi sell BBQ meat that is ready to go on the grill as soon as you get home. To skip a few steps and save some time in the kitchen, buy Aldi's Sweet Chili Lime Chicken Skewers, which contain flavorful chunks of chicken that are pre-marinaded and pre-cut for your convenience.
Adli's Chicken Breast Skewers come in a pack of eight, each with 2.82 ounces of chicken (about five chunks per skewer). They are seasoned with a chili lime seasoning that is both sweet and tangy. One pack (close to 23 ounces or 1.4 pounds) costs around $8, although prices can vary per location and some Aldi stores are cheaper than others.
For comparison, a package of Kirkwood Chicken Breast from Aldi costs about $6 for 24 ounces. So, you do pay a tad more for convenience with the chili lime chicken skewers, but that might just be worth it to not have to buy or make your own seasoning/marinade or cut and skewer the chicken. It's also great for those times when you need a quick meal but want something wholesome, fresh, home-cooked, and perfect for taking to a BYOB (bring your own BBQ), party, or potluck.
Tips for making sweet chili lime chicken skewers
Using metal or wood skewers makes grilling chicken super quick and easy. The smaller chunks of meat take less time to cook through than larger chicken breasts or thighs, resulting in evenly cooked pieces of chicken. Aldi recommends that before grilling your BBQ Sweet Chili Lime Chicken Skewers, you should brush the grill with oil and preheat it to medium. Then, place the skewers on the grill for up to 10 minutes, making sure to rotate them every couple of minutes to cook all sides evenly. Enjoy the chicken as is with your favorite sides or cut it up into smaller pieces for chicken tacos with a homemade pico de gallo.
For the perfect go-with, make a few veggie kabobs that can be grilled alongside your chicken skewers. Vegetables like red onion, squash, colorful bell peppers, zucchini, and mushrooms can be easily skewered and have similar cooking times. Grill them plain or give the veggies a flavor boost by brushing them with olive oil and balsamic vinegar, and/or sprinkling some fresh herbs like cilantro on top (which pairs well with the zesty chili lime seasoning on the chicken).
Starchy sides that go well with BBQ sweet chili lime chicken include any type of rice, black bean and avocado salad, quinoa, roasted potatoes, Mexican street corn or elote, and grilled corn on the cob. Grilled pineapple or grilled fruit kabobs are another tasty, tangy treat that blends well with the zesty flavor of the chicken.