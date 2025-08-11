The No Mess Aldi BBQ Meal You Can Pop Straight On The Grill

It's hard to beat the smoky, intensified flavor of a tasty, marinated BBQ meal. While making your own marinade and prepping meat for the grill is not super difficult, it can be a bit time-consuming and messy. Luckily, grocery stores like Aldi sell BBQ meat that is ready to go on the grill as soon as you get home. To skip a few steps and save some time in the kitchen, buy Aldi's Sweet Chili Lime Chicken Skewers, which contain flavorful chunks of chicken that are pre-marinaded and pre-cut for your convenience.

Adli's Chicken Breast Skewers come in a pack of eight, each with 2.82 ounces of chicken (about five chunks per skewer). They are seasoned with a chili lime seasoning that is both sweet and tangy. One pack (close to 23 ounces or 1.4 pounds) costs around $8, although prices can vary per location and some Aldi stores are cheaper than others.

For comparison, a package of Kirkwood Chicken Breast from Aldi costs about $6 for 24 ounces. So, you do pay a tad more for convenience with the chili lime chicken skewers, but that might just be worth it to not have to buy or make your own seasoning/marinade or cut and skewer the chicken. It's also great for those times when you need a quick meal but want something wholesome, fresh, home-cooked, and perfect for taking to a BYOB (bring your own BBQ), party, or potluck.