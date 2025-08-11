What Gordon Ramsay Really Thinks About McDonald's

Plenty of famous chefs can appreciate American fast casual chains every now and then. For example, Anthony Bourdain adored Waffle House, and Julia Child loved a good burger at In-N-Out. And what about the notoriously harsh, Michelin-starred, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay? When it comes to the largest fast food chain in the world, McDonald's, it's a hard no for him.

When you have 88 restaurants located around the world, with one holding three Michelin stars for 22 years, why would you settle for McDonald's? While many of Ramsay's restaurants fall on the fine dining side, he certainly isn't opposed to burgers and fries, which pop up on some of his menus. In the case of McDonald's, though, it's the quality and flavor that irks the chef so greatly.

McDonald's is certainly not regarded as being high-quality or top-notch quick food, and Ramsay described the chain's food to The Independent as consistently bland. In terms of ingredient quality, particularly in the case of the Big Mac, he complained that the food is made of just fat and fodder (which is food for livestock). These comments were made in response to a statement from Ramsay's former mentor, Marco Pierre White, who had said that McDonald's was better than some of London's top restaurants due to its consistency and value for the low price tag.