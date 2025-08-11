Can You Buy Bourbon At The Louisville Airport?
Have you just finished your trip learning all about the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and aren't ready for the good times to end? Are you planning a trip to the Bluegrass State and want to get in on the festivities a little early? Or maybe you simply have a stopover at Louisville International Airport and want a memento. Either way, Kentucky screams bourbon, and Louisville's airport is no exception. For those bourbon enthusiasts out there, you can indeed grab a number of great bourbons in the airport itself.
Louisville International didn't always sell bourbon to its travelers, but in 2017, the Distillery District Marketplace opened just past the security gates to the convenience of the airport's clientele. The store naturally features bourbons from a who's who list of Kentucky bourbon distillers, making it a must-visit location for any bourbon lover (even if you just spent time in Kentucky enjoying the local spirits). So if you find yourself with time to spare in SDF, the Distillery District Marketplace is your place to get a little piece of Kentucky to go.
What's on display at the Distillery District Marketplace?
Kentucky is the bourbon capital of the United States, so it's no big revelation that Louisville's foremost airport would contain a shop where you can purchase a variety of bourbons. But the interesting bit is what kind of products are on display at the Distillery District Marketplace. As you may know, some bourbons are much harder to find than others, and some bottles are allocated to only certain select locations around the world, so it might be intriguing to see what items are available as you're perusing Louisville International's wares.
Looking through the bourbons available at the Distillery District Marketplace, you're met with several of the usual suspects — Elijah Craig, Booker's, Four Roses, and Knob Creek — as well as some wheated bourbons such as Maker's Mark. Unfortunately for connoisseurs, reviews seem to indicate that any rare bourbons are either not available or are otherwise extremely scarce here, with people reporting that the bottles available are fairly standard. Still, with the ability to buy Kentucky-made bitters, cocktail cherries, and other cocktail accoutrements, it could still stand as a worthwhile visit for even the most rigid whiskey snob.