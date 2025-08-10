Take The Hassle Out Of Cleaning Your Food Coolers With This Brilliant Tip
Coolers are a summer must-have for keeping your snacks and drinks fresh for a day out. But how many times have you tried to keep the temperature down in your cooler, and then unpacked it and had to deal with a soggy, soaking wet bottom? Stop wasting time cleaning up the cooler after a long day when you'd rather be doing anything but, and try an easy trick instead. Simply line the bottom of your cooler with a silicone dish drying mat.
Why use a silicone mat instead of lining your cooler with paper towels? For one, silicone mats are reusable, making them a sustainable choice. They are also easy to clean since, after you unpack your bag, all you have to do is pull the mat out and rinse it off or toss it in the dishwasher. If you choose a silicone mat with raised edges, like the ZLR Silicone Dish Drying Mat, spills and melted ice will stay contained instead of seeping into the cooler. The drying mat trick works for nearly any cooler if you get the GORILLA GRIP Silicone Dish Drying Mat, which is available in different sizes so you can find the right fit for the bottom of your cooler. It can also do double duty as a place to put down dishes and utensils when you're out on a picnic or at the beach.
The one negative aspect of silicone drying mats
You've tried to keep your popsicles frozen in a cooler, but they melted and now everything has a sugary smell. While silicone kitchen products such as mats or baking sheets are generally well-loved because food doesn't stick to them and they are easy to roll up for storage, they are notorious for holding odors. For example, that's why you may want to think twice before buying a silicone ice cube mold — it may hold freezer smells. To get any odors out of silicone, you may need to go beyond just tossing the mat in the dishwasher. First, let the mat soak in hot, soapy water for up to an hour. Rinse it well with more hot water and pat it dry.
If your silicone mat is still holding in smells from your cooler, try rubbing a paste of baking soda and water on the mat and letting it sit overnight, then rinse and wash it. Baking soda also works if the odor has permeated your cooler as well — sprinkle some in it and let it sit overnight. Whatever method you choose to clean off your mat, make sure to read any directions given by the manufacturer to ensure you keep it in top shape.