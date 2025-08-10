Take The Hassle Out Of Cleaning Your Food Coolers With This Brilliant Tip

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Coolers are a summer must-have for keeping your snacks and drinks fresh for a day out. But how many times have you tried to keep the temperature down in your cooler, and then unpacked it and had to deal with a soggy, soaking wet bottom? Stop wasting time cleaning up the cooler after a long day when you'd rather be doing anything but, and try an easy trick instead. Simply line the bottom of your cooler with a silicone dish drying mat.

Why use a silicone mat instead of lining your cooler with paper towels? For one, silicone mats are reusable, making them a sustainable choice. They are also easy to clean since, after you unpack your bag, all you have to do is pull the mat out and rinse it off or toss it in the dishwasher. If you choose a silicone mat with raised edges, like the ZLR Silicone Dish Drying Mat, spills and melted ice will stay contained instead of seeping into the cooler. The drying mat trick works for nearly any cooler if you get the GORILLA GRIP Silicone Dish Drying Mat, which is available in different sizes so you can find the right fit for the bottom of your cooler. It can also do double duty as a place to put down dishes and utensils when you're out on a picnic or at the beach.