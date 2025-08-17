The Cheesy Way To Make A Tomato Sandwich So Much Better

Tomato is among our favorite seasons, that precious time when the juicy red fruit is at its peak for bruschetta, Caprese salads, or joined by a bit of mayo for the best tomato sandwich of your life. A vine-fresh beauty is just terrific when virtually unadorned, but we do love to make it just a little more savory, careening into the comfort food lane, every now and then as well. A bit of cheese and a turn under the broiler transforms the vibrant combination of tomato and bread into a cozier, heartier dish.

All the possible combinations of bread and cheese that one could choose to accompany tomato slices are so infinite that it would be goofy to try to detail each one here. But something like sourdough and sharp cheddar would combine nicely in this case, as would a more assertive rye with a mild Swiss. Parmesan's higher melting point would result in a different, more brittle texture that's still delicious, and a soft goat cheese might send you into decadent knife and fork territory. It's all even more customizable once you get some condiments in the mix.