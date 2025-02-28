Your Sous Vide Is The Easy Way To Make Fresh Cheese

Around 4,000 years ago (so the legend goes), a merchant from Arabia was traveling across the desert. He had stored some milk in a sheep's stomach pouch, and as the bright sun beat down and the milk met the rennin, an enzymatic membrane in the stomach, both curds and whey were formed to create cheese. Since that (likely untrue) origin, though, the cheesemaking process has gotten much more complex. It can involve all sorts of equipment, acids, cultures, and enzymes before you get any product even resembling cheese. However, the sous vide method of making fresh cheese hearkens back to the simplicity of that merchant and his desert dairy.

In place of a sheep's stomach pouch, you have a vacuum-sealed bag, and in place of the hot desert sun, you have a temperature-controlled water bath. Whether you're making mozzarella or whipping up ricotta cheese from scratch, cheesemaking can be an engaged, hands-on practice of biotechnology; you're spending a great deal of time making sure it stays at an exact temperature, then stirring and watching to ensure that the right chemical reactions occur and nothing burns. Sous vide cheesemaking, on the other hand, delivers the necessary precision but allows you to skip steps, walk away, and let the coagulation happen all on its own.