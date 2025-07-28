You Won't Believe How Many Meals Texas Roadhouse Serves Per Day
Texas Roadhouse, the steakhouse chain known for its affordable cuts of meat, has at least one location in nearly every state. With that said, it's no surprise the restaurant serves up tons of meals per day — 300,000 daily, actually. While Texas Roadhouse restaurants are individually franchised, the brand as a whole is doing well. In 2025, the chain beat out Olive Garden as the most popular casual dining chain; Olive Garden had held the title since 2018, which speaks to Texas Roadhouse's growth.
Texas Roadhouse's website fact sheet reveals its 300,000 daily meals served, but the chain continues to grow, so that number could climb even higher in the near future. In 2024, the chain saw a systemwide sales increase of 14.7% (via Restaurant News), but earnings have continued to grow in 2025. On April 1, Texas Roadhouse's earnings report revealed a 9.6% first quarter increase in total revenue compared to 2024's first quarter.
The hand-cut sirloin is Texas Roadhouse's best-selling steak
While you'd think something like a marbled ribeye or a tender filet mignon would be the chain's best-selling steak, it's actually the most affordable option: the hand-cut 6-ounce sirloin. The brand doesn't reveal exactly how many it sells, but the sirloin doesn't have quite the same marbling or tenderness that pricier steaks have, so its cheaper cost (just under $14, depending on location) keeps customers coming back. Granted, the sirloin did rank as one of the worst options on Chowhound's Texas Roadhouse steak ranking.
Each restaurant, on average, seats around 5,000 guests weekly, with a nearly 300-person capacity per establishment. It's not hard to see how the chain dishes out 300,000 meals across its nearly 800 locations per day, especially considering the affordability of fan-favorite items like the 6-ounce sirloin. While there are always ways to hack the menu and get a little more for your money, it seems that whatever Texas Roadhouse is doing with its quality, menu, and prices is all working. In early April 2025, the chain also revealed in its earnings report that it had increased its menu prices by 1.4%, a number that likely won't affect its customers individually, but will improve each location's bottom line.