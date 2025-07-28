You Won't Believe How Many Meals Texas Roadhouse Serves Per Day

While you'd think something like a marbled ribeye or a tender filet mignon would be the chain's best-selling steak, it's actually the most affordable option: the hand-cut 6-ounce sirloin. The brand doesn't reveal exactly how many it sells, but the sirloin doesn't have quite the same marbling or tenderness that pricier steaks have, so its cheaper cost (just under $14, depending on location) keeps customers coming back. Granted, the sirloin did rank as one of the worst options on Chowhound's Texas Roadhouse steak ranking.

Each restaurant, on average, seats around 5,000 guests weekly, with a nearly 300-person capacity per establishment. It's not hard to see how the chain dishes out 300,000 meals across its nearly 800 locations per day, especially considering the affordability of fan-favorite items like the 6-ounce sirloin. While there are always ways to hack the menu and get a little more for your money, it seems that whatever Texas Roadhouse is doing with its quality, menu, and prices is all working. In early April 2025, the chain also revealed in its earnings report that it had increased its menu prices by 1.4%, a number that likely won't affect its customers individually, but will improve each location's bottom line.