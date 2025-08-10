How To Mince Loads Of Garlic In Seconds Using This Handy Kitchen Tool (Not A Garlic Press)

Now there is something satisfying about smashing garlic with the side of a knife like a pro, but there's only so many cloves you can do like that before your wrist starts to hurt. And then of course there's garlic presses, but they're actually one of the worst ways to mince garlic. It's not without reasons: They're hard to clean, they break easily, and they smush the cloves into pulp, leaving half of your garlic inside. No wonder they are the kitchen gadget that Alton Brown despises. So let us introduce a fully underrated solution for your garlic mincing needs: a meat tenderizer. More specifically, the flat side of one. That solid and heavy surface can turn a load of garlic cloves into garlic paste in just a few seconds.

To make it work, simply take the garlic you need, peel it, lay the cloves on a cutting board, and firmly press down on them with the flat end of the tenderizer which will cause them to burst open. Do it again, but now with a little more pressure, and after a few go's, you'll have some fantastically crushed-up garlic with nothing wasted.