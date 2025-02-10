How To Use Crushed Garlic To Its Full Potential

Crushed garlic boasting a unique flavor isn't just one of the many myths about garlic you thought were true, but turned out false; it's a well-known fact. That's why it holds a spot in a number of recipes that aim to capture this delicate variation of the garlic notes. So, in addition to countless stir-fries or versions of garlic butter where it's first crushed to release all the flavors and then minced, it also plays a great role in many marinades, pasta sauces, and salad dressings.

But to bring out that crushed flavor, you've got to have some game, or at least some simple kitchen skills. Although garlic presses (also known as garlic crushers) are a go-to choice these days, they tend to result in a much stronger flavor as they mince rather than crush. For crushing in the purest sense of the word, nothing really beats the precision of a good old kitchen knife.

So after you take a few unpeeled garlic cloves — and make sure to carefully crush them one at a time to prevent any kitchen mishaps — set them on a chopping board and let the knife do the rest. Position the blade flat on the clove, press down on the blade with your palm, being mindful of the sharp edge, and watch the garlic skin split as those bold aromas slowly make their way to your nose. Once you've removed the remaining bits of skin from your crushed cloves, all that's left is to jump into action and add them to your favorite dish.