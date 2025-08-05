Bobby Flay's Iconic Scrambled Eggs Just Got 10x Better With 3 Final Touches
Flayniacs have loved celebrity chef Bobby Flay's perfect scrambled eggs for quite some time. Although he's been known to diverge now and then, his most iconic preparation, inspired by his erstwhile New York City restaurant, Gato, adds crème fraîche for a creamy, silken finish. Yet another Gato upgrade adds goat cheese, romesco, and chives to mix for an even more dynamic dish.
In a Food Network clip, Flay makes the eggs his familiar way, whisking and peppering them before adding butter and the crème fraîche to a cold pan, the best temperature to start any scrambled eggs. The egg blend follows, and Flay stirs continuously as the pan gently heats for soft, small curds. Flay only adds salt when they're nearly done, then the cheese, romesco, and chives. He finally "marbles" those last ingredients in so as not to let the romesco turn the whole thing red, essentially swiping it all together across the pan like an artist might wield a paintbrush.
Making goat cheese, romesco, and chive scrambled eggs at home
Properly stirring as the eggs slowly warm in the pan is as important as any of Bobby Flay's signature mix-ins. The ingredients, of course, play their part, but the technique is what allows them all to sing. With that repetitive motion, joining them all together is a fairly easy feat. But you will need to make the more complicated romesco in advance.
Flay's own romesco recipe combines the crucial red bell peppers (roasted, peeled, seeded, chopped, and dried), with Marcona almonds, plum tomatoes, ancho chilis, golden raisins, extra virgin olive oil, harissa pasta, Calabrian chili paste, and a few more pantry items together in a food processor. As its ingredients are variously sautéed and pulsed in stages, preparing the romesco is the most involved, time-consuming component of this dish. But once you've put in the work, you can refrigerate homemade romesco for a week, or freeze it for around six months.