Bobby Flay's Iconic Scrambled Eggs Just Got 10x Better With 3 Final Touches

Flayniacs have loved celebrity chef Bobby Flay's perfect scrambled eggs for quite some time. Although he's been known to diverge now and then, his most iconic preparation, inspired by his erstwhile New York City restaurant, Gato, adds crème fraîche for a creamy, silken finish. Yet another Gato upgrade adds goat cheese, romesco, and chives to mix for an even more dynamic dish.

In a Food Network clip, Flay makes the eggs his familiar way, whisking and peppering them before adding butter and the crème fraîche to a cold pan, the best temperature to start any scrambled eggs. The egg blend follows, and Flay stirs continuously as the pan gently heats for soft, small curds. Flay only adds salt when they're nearly done, then the cheese, romesco, and chives. He finally "marbles" those last ingredients in so as not to let the romesco turn the whole thing red, essentially swiping it all together across the pan like an artist might wield a paintbrush.