What Does Ferrero Rocher Actually Mean? How The Iconic Chocolate Brand Got Its Name
Since stepping into the chocolate making scene, Ferrero Rocher has built a reputation as one of the top chocolate brands in the world. Whether it's via the brand's eye-catching, gold-wrapped toasted hazelnut bon-bons, or one of the brands within their diverse umbrella such as Nutella and Blue Bunny, the world knows its name — and that it's followed by quality. With such a unique name, one does wonder what Ferrero Rocher actually means and where the name comes from. Well, the simple answer is it's named after its creator, Michele Ferrero, and "rocher," which is the French word for "rock." However, the more detailed story precedes the candy itself, starting with the Ferrero family business, and is mostly rooted in Italy.
Put briefly, the story begins in an Italian pastry shop owned by Michele's father, Pietro, and his uncle, Giovanni. Around WWII, Italy faced a chocolate shortage that skyrocketed the cost. Thankfully, gianduja, a thick mixture of chocolate and hazelnut, was already popular in Italy. Pietro, known for his love of experimenting, became impassioned to finding the perfect balance of the two. This led him to create a signature paste loaf version which would become Nutella after the Ferreros added palm oil, making it spreadable(a trick which you can also replicate if it solidifies). While he may not have realized it, this was also likely the groundwork of the Ferreros' iconic clusters. In 1982, the Ferrero Group launched, leading the family to desire something representative of their name. Thus, Ferrero Rocher premium chocolates were introduced to the world in their renowned foil wrapping.
Ferrero Rocher iconic chocolates represents the family's name and faith
When coming up with its name, Michele, a devout Catholic, set out to create a flagship product that referenced the Virgin Mary both in name and form. Annually, the chocolatier would travel to Lourdes, France, where the Virgin Mary is said to have visited St. Bernadette — more specifically, the Rocher de Massabielle grotto. It's from here that the candy bears the second half of its name, as the french term "rocher" acts as a subtle reference to the rock formation itself. While there's no official confirmation from the Ferrero Group, the candy's rock-like, rough, and clustery texture also bear a resemblance to the grotto's uneven surface. The gold foil wrapping of the chocolate-hazelnut treats reinforces this idea as it helps the candies look like divine and sacred treasures.
Michele was so devout that he not only dedicated a product to the Virgin Mary, but he also gave back where he could. In 2012, floods damaged the Rocher de Massbielle, prompting Michele to promise a large donation to help assist in the repairs. Although he passed in 2015 before they were completed, his children still upheld his dedication. Certainly, the candy that would be known as Ferrero Rocher isn't the only product the Ferrero family produced, but it's absolutely one of the most iconic European chocolates out there.