Since stepping into the chocolate making scene, Ferrero Rocher has built a reputation as one of the top chocolate brands in the world. Whether it's via the brand's eye-catching, gold-wrapped toasted hazelnut bon-bons, or one of the brands within their diverse umbrella such as Nutella and Blue Bunny, the world knows its name — and that it's followed by quality. With such a unique name, one does wonder what Ferrero Rocher actually means and where the name comes from. Well, the simple answer is it's named after its creator, Michele Ferrero, and "rocher," which is the French word for "rock." However, the more detailed story precedes the candy itself, starting with the Ferrero family business, and is mostly rooted in Italy.

Put briefly, the story begins in an Italian pastry shop owned by Michele's father, Pietro, and his uncle, Giovanni. Around WWII, Italy faced a chocolate shortage that skyrocketed the cost. Thankfully, gianduja, a thick mixture of chocolate and hazelnut, was already popular in Italy. Pietro, known for his love of experimenting, became impassioned to finding the perfect balance of the two. This led him to create a signature paste loaf version which would become Nutella after the Ferreros added palm oil, making it spreadable(a trick which you can also replicate if it solidifies). While he may not have realized it, this was also likely the groundwork of the Ferreros' iconic clusters. In 1982, the Ferrero Group launched, leading the family to desire something representative of their name. Thus, Ferrero Rocher premium chocolates were introduced to the world in their renowned foil wrapping.