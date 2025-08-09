Sushi Looks A Lot Different In Australia

In Australia, this type of long, handheld sushi roll is seen as normal. While handheld rolls do exist in Japan (mostly as convenience store food), Australian sushi is pretty far removed from what would be considered sushi in Japan. Unfortunately, the Aussie take on the dish has caused some controversy when non-Australian diners discovered it.

The most notorious case of this went down in New York, where an Australian woman, bothered by the lack of grab-and-go sushi options in the city, decided to open an Australian-style sushi store named Sushi Counter. While the owner noted that her offerings were well-received, especially by Australians living in the city, word got out and she was blasted on social media by chef Eric Rivera, who said her eatery was engaging in cultural appropriation. (It has been noted that, ironically enough, Rivera has also operated a Japanese restaurant despite not being Japanese himself.) She was then hit with online hate and fake 1-star reviews.

The menu at Sushi Counter resembles that of Australian equivalents, with teriyaki and miso eggplant among the rolls served — again, non-standard fillings in Japan. Australian-style sushi represents a form of cultural diffusion, as it organically traveled to Australia and then evolved into another form. In that light, Australian sushi isn't "authentic" Japanese sushi, but its own separate thing instead.