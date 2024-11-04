The Story Behind The World's Longest Hot Dog
The culinary world is filled with all kinds of strange, unusual, and fascinating world records. From the world's largest pizza to the hottest pepper in the world, there are so many food facts out there to discover. Chefs and countries that break Guinness World Records get forever cemented into culinary history.
In 2011, the world record for the world's longest hotdog was set. To this day, that record has yet to be overthrown. The hot dog clocked in at a massive 203.8 meters, equivalent to 668 feet and 7.62 inches. What is even more impressive is that the world's longest hot dog had a matching hot dog bun. Both the hot dog itself and the bun were edible. On top of all of that, the original projected size of the hot dog was 200 meters, meaning this goal was accomplished and then some!
Paraguay and the world's longest hot dog
The world's longest hot dog belongs to Paraguay. It was created by Novex S.A. and presented at the Expoferia on July 15, 2011. The hot dog was planned by Paraguay on purpose as part of a celebration for the country's 200th anniversary.
Despite its massive size, the hot dog was made entirely with meat and was totally edible as if it were a normal hot dog. The massive hot dog was produced by Ochsi. After completion, it weighed 220 kilograms, equivalent to 485 pounds. The giant hot dog did not go to waste either. After the world record was successfully achieved, the hot dog and the matching bun were divided into 2,000 pieces. These pieces were shared among the public, meaning that in a bittersweet way, the world's longest hot dog no longer exists.