The Story Behind The World's Longest Hot Dog

The culinary world is filled with all kinds of strange, unusual, and fascinating world records. From the world's largest pizza to the hottest pepper in the world, there are so many food facts out there to discover. Chefs and countries that break Guinness World Records get forever cemented into culinary history.

In 2011, the world record for the world's longest hotdog was set. To this day, that record has yet to be overthrown. The hot dog clocked in at a massive 203.8 meters, equivalent to 668 feet and 7.62 inches. What is even more impressive is that the world's longest hot dog had a matching hot dog bun. Both the hot dog itself and the bun were edible. On top of all of that, the original projected size of the hot dog was 200 meters, meaning this goal was accomplished and then some!