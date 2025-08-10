Here's How Trader Joe's Scavenger Hunt Works

Shopping at Trader Joe's can feel like a scavenger hunt — after all, we're always on the lookout for tasty new snacks and seasonal flavors. It's truly a great feeling to get your hands on the first peppermint or pumpkin-flavored treats of the season! While you might be too busy trying to secure new products, there's an actual scavenger hunt going on in the store that you might not be aware of.

While you're filling your cart with TJ's favorites, the kids who tag along might get a little bored or fussy. That's why most Trader Joe's locations offer an actual scavenger hunt — specifically for children. The challenge is straightforward: Every day, store employees place a stuffed animal somewhere in the store for the kids to search for. Those who spot the stuffed animal can tell an employee, and be rewarded with something like a lollipop or sticker, hand-delivered in a treasure chest.

While this scavenger hunt might be something you wish you knew about Trader Joe's sooner, it's actually been around for over a decade. If you've never noticed a stuffed animal lurking next to a chalkboard sign, you might want to confirm with an employee that the store participates. There doesn't seem to be a set age limit for the scavenger hunt, so if you're a child (at heart), it seems that you can still participate. Parking can be a pain at the grocer, so it's not worth it to go for the search alone, but rather, it functions as a nice little perk when you need to shop anyways.