The US Produces The Most Popcorn Worldwide, But 2 Small States Do The Heavy Lifting

Indiana became the United States' biggest popcorn grower in 2021, surpassing previous champion Nebraska by planting a record 97,000 acres of the crop. That number has since gone down to 77,000 acres in 2024, but their average yield of roughly 5,824 pounds per acre was enough to keep the state on top. Given Indiana's history with the snack, it only makes sense for them to be its most prolific producer.

While Chicago was the birthplace of the popping machine that started a snack revolution in the 1890s, it's Indiana's soil and climate that proved to be the most ideal for growing the specific variety of corn that made for the best popcorn (Zea mays). By 1928, Reverend Ira Weaver founded what would become Weaver Popcorn, the company that supplies nearly 30% of the world's popcorn. Over the next couple of decades, growers in Purdue would develop hybrids that improved upon the original crop for maximum snackability.

This period of development would eventually become the foundation for Orville Redenbacher's game-changing popcorn business. Redenbacher, an Indiana native, would produce his now world-famous hybrid alongside business partner Charles Bowman in the 1960s. His extreme marketability and the quality of his new hybrid would essentially make him the face of the snack in pop culture throughout the late 20th century, cementing Indiana's place in popcorn history. The fact that Orville Redenbacher's continues to be one of the best microwave popcorn brands on shelves today is a testament to the quality of their corn.