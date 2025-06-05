Transform Popcorn Kernels Into Cornmeal With One Easy Process

There is something wildly satisfying about turning pantry staples into something new. Case in point: cornmeal. If you have a bag of popcorn kernels lurking in your cabinet, you're already halfway to freshly ground and flavorful cornmeal thanks to your high-speed blender. No, this isn't some post-apocalyptic survival trick. It's actually a smart, easy kitchen hack that gives you better texture, better flavor, and full control over how fine or coarse you want your grind. Even if you're making skillet cooked cornbread, dusting a pizza peel, or frying your favorite fish, this DIY trick levels up your meal before the oven even preheats.

Here's the how-to: Grab a powerful high-speed blender (anything that scares your dog when you turn it on), measure about 1 cup of regular, unpopped popcorn kernels, and add it to the dry container of your blender. Start blending on low and gradually increase to high. Stop once you reach your desired texture (a fine grind for baking or a coarser version for polenta or grits). Pro tip: Pulse for more control and shake the container gently if you see any kernels stuck under the blades. Within 30 to 40 seconds, you have cornmeal! Once done, sift the mixture if you want a finer result. Store your homemade cornmeal in an airtight container in a cool, dry place, or freeze it to keep it fresh for longer if you're not plowing through cornbread every week.