Pickled foods are versatile sides that can be eaten with a variety of entrées, including fried dishes and sandwiches — or, better yet, eaten alone as a snack. In the Southern states, one pickled treat particularly shines: Okra, with a rich history that can be traced back to Africa. In its natural form, its slimy texture is enough to deter anyone from even indulging in a second helping, but pickled okra tells a different story. Its crunchy texture, paired with a pleasant tug-of-war of zest and acidity, can surprisingly make it irresistible. However, it's not the same case for every brand on the market. When we tried eight pickled okra brands and ranked them from worst to best Wickles Wicked Okra fell to the bottom of the list due to its overpowering sweetness, as if it belonged on the dessert table. While sugar is more than welcome in pickled okra, there's such a thing as too much.

Even though Wickles Wicked Okra had strong flavors like red chili peppers, it was hard to ignore how sweetness reigned over them. It was almost impossible to enjoy other tastes, unlike with other brands that provide a good flavor balance — which begs the question: When searching for the best jar, what should you consider? Balance and subtlety win, and sweetness, of course, should never overpower everything else.