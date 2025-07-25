The Signature Fast Food Dessert We Ranked The Best Is A Must-Have For Custard Lovers

Dessert is the icing on the cake of a great meal, whether it follows a fancy seven-course ordeal or a quick and easy fast food lunch. But while fine dining establishments have a plethora of expensive ingredients and fancy techniques at their disposal, fast food restaurants face the challenge of providing options that are quick, easy, and affordable, yet still delicious and crave-worthy. When Chowhound reviewed 13 signature desserts at several nationwide fast food chains, one dish was a clear winner, and it is one that custard lovers simply can't say no to.

The Concrete Mixer from Culver's ranked No. 1, beating out other popular frozen sweet treats like the peach milkshake at Chick-fil-A and the McDonald's Oreo McFlurry. The Concrete came out on top thanks to its great flavor, ideal consistency, and the way Culver's choice of mix-in ingredients blends flavors and textures perfectly. The Concrete Mixer isn't just your basic fast food dessert — it starts with a base of your choice of Culver's chocolate or vanilla frozen custard (which is a bit different from your average soft serve ice cream) and lets you select from a variety of yummy treats to mix in. The name calls to mind mixing concrete, but instead of building materials like cement, water, and aggregates, the custard is mixed with goodies such as brownie pieces, chocolate chip cookie dough, peaches, and salted caramel. Chopped-up candies including Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Heath bars, and Dove chocolate are other options. You have to choose at least two mix-ins, but you can always double-up on one or add more for an additional cost if you'd like.