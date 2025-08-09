The Comfort Dish Keith Richards Always Had To Eat Before Taking The Stage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Founding Rolling Stones member Keith Richards is known as one of the best guitarists of all time, and like many superstars, he has a solid pre-show routine that he follows to get him in the right headspace before he takes the stage. What gets Richards in the right headspace isn't what you might expect, however, as it's not a specific type of drink or candy. Instead, Richards prefers straight-up comfort food in the form of a freshly baked shepherd's pie, a traditional Irish dish that dates back to the 1700s.

Legend has it that Richards has been enjoying a pre-show shepherd's pie since 1989, when the Stones embarked on their worldwide "Steel Wheels" tour. The dish is simple; a base of seasoned ground beef and vegetables is topped with a layer of mashed potatoes, which is baked until the spuds become slightly crispy. According to "Steel Wheels" lore, on the third night of their tour, Richards found that someone else dug into his shepherd's pie before he got the chance to give it a try himself. He refused to take the stage in front of the Toronto crowd until the catering staff made him a new pre-show meal.

Richards loves his shepherd's pie so much that he even discussed it in his autobiography, "Life." He specifically talked about how important it is that he's the first one to dig into the fresh potato crust. "Nobody touches the shepherd's pie till I've been in there," Richards wrote. "Don't bust my crust, baby."