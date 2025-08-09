How To Instantly Boost The Flavor Of Your Texas Roadhouse Meal — Without Spending A Dime
Texas Roadhouse is best known for its steaks, and if you ask us, the best steak choice is the porterhouse T-bone, and ribeye is a close second. While the steaks are flavorful, there are even more ways to enhance the overall taste of your meal. To do so at no additional charge, ask for a side of steak seasoning. This special seasoning blend is what gives the restaurant's steaks that signature flavor, but it can also be put to use on plenty of other menu items, too.
The steak seasoning recipe isn't entirely known, but many people have tried to recreate it. It seems, based on flavor profile and some Reddit knowledge, that it's made from a blend of brown sugar, garlic powder, garlic salt, turmeric, and onion powder. A little paprika, black pepper, and chili powder are added for spice, plus a dash of cornstarch, likely to help the seasoning stick to the meat and create a thick sauce from its juices. Ultimately, it's a big burst of flavor to nearly any dish beyond the steak.
Add a little steak seasoning to just about anything
You can add Texas Roadhouse's steak seasoning to the regular salted butter that comes with its dinner rolls, making for a good savory swap for the restaurant's cinnamon honey butter. It would also make a great addition to most of the fried foods, including the Cactus Blossom or fried pickles. Sprinkle the seasoning over the top before dipping the appetizers in their sauces. You can even add a little of the seasoning to ketchup or sprinkle it over an order of fries.
There are plenty of other ways to upgrade your Texas Roadhouse meal, and most of them don't cost much, if anything — in some cases, you can even get more steak for less with an ordering hack. For some tasty steak sandwich sliders, you can order the steak and top it with smothered mushrooms and onions (a $2.29 extra charge). Slice some Texas Roadhouse rolls in half, then top them with sliced steak, plus the smothered veggies for this easy twist on a classic steak dinner. You can also order the Chicken Critters, plus a side of hot sauce, then request a plain toasted bun on the side (this might be an additional charge but likely minimal), and build your own Buffalo chicken sandwich that isn't available on the menu.