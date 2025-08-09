How To Instantly Boost The Flavor Of Your Texas Roadhouse Meal — Without Spending A Dime

Texas Roadhouse is best known for its steaks, and if you ask us, the best steak choice is the porterhouse T-bone, and ribeye is a close second. While the steaks are flavorful, there are even more ways to enhance the overall taste of your meal. To do so at no additional charge, ask for a side of steak seasoning. This special seasoning blend is what gives the restaurant's steaks that signature flavor, but it can also be put to use on plenty of other menu items, too.

The steak seasoning recipe isn't entirely known, but many people have tried to recreate it. It seems, based on flavor profile and some Reddit knowledge, that it's made from a blend of brown sugar, garlic powder, garlic salt, turmeric, and onion powder. A little paprika, black pepper, and chili powder are added for spice, plus a dash of cornstarch, likely to help the seasoning stick to the meat and create a thick sauce from its juices. Ultimately, it's a big burst of flavor to nearly any dish beyond the steak.