How A 361-Foot Taco Made History In One Mexican City

Humans are always trying to push the boundaries of world records, and food is no exception. Whether it's making the world's biggest curly fry or the world's largest lollipop, we keep finding novel ways to outdo ourselves when it comes to sheer size. Some foods get measured in length rather than weight or volume because of their shape, such as the world's longest hot dog, but they're still just as impressive.

Few things are as stunning, in terms of length, as the world's longest taco. Measuring just under 361 feet (110 meters), this massive taco was created in the city of Berriozábal, Chiapas, Mexico. The event was orchestrated by the Chiapas State Tourism Secretariat, the government of Chiapas, and the National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry in an effort to promote and showcase the region's cuisine.

The enormous taco not only celebrated local food, but also brought together multiple restaurateurs in the area. Local business owners helped promote the effort, while citizen participants, chefs, and 200 culinary students worked together to build the taco. In a beautiful moment of community spirit, the municipality of Berriozábal set a new world record.