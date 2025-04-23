Did An Arby's Curly Fry Really Set A World Record?

When you order a side of curly fries with your roast beef sandwich, you might go for the large portion, since it is this Arby's fry size that gives you the most bang for your buck. Now imagine if the entire serving is just one large curly french fry. If that single twisty, crispy, potato curl happens to be the record-breaking longest curly fry in the world, that might not be a bad thing. This is exactly what Kim Medford of North Carolina discovered when she dug into her order of large curly fries from Arby's back in 2013. The lone fry in her large Arby's curly fry serving measured a whopping 38 inches. As luck would have it, Medford worked at a fabric store at the time, so she had all she needed to measure the fry accurately — a task that would otherwise be quite complicated with a curly fry. She stretched it out on the store's fabric cutting table, held it down with sewing pins, and used a tape measure to get the exact, record-breaking length.

The curly fry appears in the World Record Academy's logs, and more importantly, it isn't Arby's first record: The chain seems to have an affinity for giant fries. Turns out, Arby's also holds an earlier Guinness World Record for the longest fry — a 24-inch piece found in a South Carolina outlet. This record was later broken in 2010, when New York-based co-workers John Benbenek and Ryan Vedder discovered a a 34-inch fry. They decided to store their famous spud snack in the freezer and even considered selling it on eBay.