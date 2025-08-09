Can't Find The Perfect Utensil Holder For Your Kitchen? Check This Section Of Your Local Thrift Store

After you've gone through and decluttered your kitchen using techniques like the "circle rule," there's still room for improvement if your drawers feel too packed. After all, it's frustrating having to dig and rummage when every utensil doesn't have a proper home. In cases like this, your best bet is buying a dedicated utensil holder. Don't want to spend too much money? Head to the thrift store and pick up a vase.

Using a second-hand vase as a utensil holder is a budget-friendly kitchen hack that combines function and personality. While a utensil drawer works just fine, having your most-used items in easy-to-reach vessels is even better. Considering that most kitchens need a central place to store spatulas, wooden spoons, tongs, and whisks, a vase from the thrift store can do the job just as well as any store-bought container — often at a fraction of the price.

Vases come in a wide range of sizes, styles, and materials, making it easy to find one that suits your countertop space and the design of your kitchen. Better yet, as with any stop at the thrift store, you're also bound to find unique, one-of-a-kind pieces ranging from handmade ceramics to sleek, carved glass containers. At the end of the day, repurposing a vase saves you money, and aligns with a more sustainable, zero-waste lifestyle.