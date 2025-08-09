Can't Find The Perfect Utensil Holder For Your Kitchen? Check This Section Of Your Local Thrift Store
After you've gone through and decluttered your kitchen using techniques like the "circle rule," there's still room for improvement if your drawers feel too packed. After all, it's frustrating having to dig and rummage when every utensil doesn't have a proper home. In cases like this, your best bet is buying a dedicated utensil holder. Don't want to spend too much money? Head to the thrift store and pick up a vase.
Using a second-hand vase as a utensil holder is a budget-friendly kitchen hack that combines function and personality. While a utensil drawer works just fine, having your most-used items in easy-to-reach vessels is even better. Considering that most kitchens need a central place to store spatulas, wooden spoons, tongs, and whisks, a vase from the thrift store can do the job just as well as any store-bought container — often at a fraction of the price.
Vases come in a wide range of sizes, styles, and materials, making it easy to find one that suits your countertop space and the design of your kitchen. Better yet, as with any stop at the thrift store, you're also bound to find unique, one-of-a-kind pieces ranging from handmade ceramics to sleek, carved glass containers. At the end of the day, repurposing a vase saves you money, and aligns with a more sustainable, zero-waste lifestyle.
How to use vases for utensil storage in the kitchen
Chances are you've found some great secondhand kitchen tools and utensils at the thrift store before, and now you just need a way to store them. Specifically for your utensils, tall, wide-mouthed vases are ideal for holding longer, heavier tools without tipping over. That said, you'll want to consider sturdier vases with a thick base and durable material (such as plastic, metal, or ceramic) for these larger items. Beyond that, larger vases can even be used to store bulky items, like rolling pins. For standard kitchen tools like spatulas and wooden spoons, the vase should be around 6 inches tall, and no taller than a foot, so that the tools are easy to reach.
On the other hand, smaller, more delicate vases are better used for storing utensils such as brushes, peelers, mini tools, teaspoons, and tablespoons. For home cooks with a small kitchen and little to no drawer space, cutlery like forks, spoons, and knives can also be stored in vases on countertops or on the kitchen table — bonus points if you can score a matching set. Finally, keeping a medium-sized vase next to the kitchen sink for scrubbers and brushes can also help you maximize your kitchen counter space and avoid clutter.
That said, vases can also do far more than hold utensils. Smaller, stout vases can be a cute way to store thin, long packets of electrolyte powders, sugar, matcha, instant coffee, and even wooden stirrers or straws. Also, if you want to keep cut herbs fresh for a few days on the countertop, simply add water to the vase and pop the sprigs in there — vases are intended to hold flowers and plants, after all!