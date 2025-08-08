Use Some Cream To Turn This Whimsical-Sounding Stew Into A Delicious Chowder

This move is perfect for leftovers, but you can also build it from scratch. Start with your usual Frogmore components: onions, sausage, potatoes, shrimp, corn, and Old Bay or a flavorful Cajun seasoning. Simmer it all in water or stock until your kitchen smells like summer on the Carolina coast. Strain the solids and return the liquid to the pot.

Now stir in cream. You don't need a ton, just enough to round out the edges. For more body, mash a few cooked potatoes or blend a ladle of the soup with corn and stir it back in. Want a little smoky heat? Add a splash of hot sauce or crumble in some andouille. This creamy version is not just about stretching leftovers (though it does that beautifully) but also about unlocking another dimension of the dish. Instead of the backyard boil vibe, you get something perfect for chilly evenings or cozy brunches. It's ladleable comfort that's still unmistakably Southern. You can garnish it with fresh herbs, cracked pepper, or even a few perfectly grilled shrimp on top. Serve it with crusty bread, cornbread, or a biscuit if you're feeling classic. And if you are planning ahead, the chowder version freezes well. Just leave the shrimp out until reheating for best texture.

Frogmore chowder might not be traditional, but it respects the spirit of the dish. It's communal, unfussy, and wildly flavorful. And it proves that with a little cream and a lot of imagination, even a whimsical stew can find new life in a bowl.