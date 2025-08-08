You Should Totally Be Deep-Frying This Beloved Childhood Treat

Everything tastes better deep-fried. Deep-frying food has come a long way, and the possibilities are endless — even peanut butter can be deep-fried. If you're looking for a new treat to fry, look no further than the classic Rice Krispies Treats. Deep-fried Rice Krispies Treats are the perfect way to elevate the already delicious snack and add an extra sweet kick. Deep-frying food involves a process called the Maillard reaction, when amino acids and sugars react in high heat to give the food a golden brown color and sweet but savory flavor. While deep-frying food isn't always the healthiest, it is always delicious — and that includes deep-fried Rice Krispies Treats.

For this recipe, you can either start with store-bought Rice Krispies Treats or make them homemade. Making them at home is a fairly simple process that involves combining butter, marshmallows, and Rice Krispies in a pan and heating until melted. You can form these treats into any shape you'd like, or upgrade your Rice Krispies Treats with unique ingredients. But if you're not looking to do extra work, Rice Krispies Treats are available in stores and have a number of flavors to choose from.