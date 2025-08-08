You Should Totally Be Deep-Frying This Beloved Childhood Treat
Everything tastes better deep-fried. Deep-frying food has come a long way, and the possibilities are endless — even peanut butter can be deep-fried. If you're looking for a new treat to fry, look no further than the classic Rice Krispies Treats. Deep-fried Rice Krispies Treats are the perfect way to elevate the already delicious snack and add an extra sweet kick. Deep-frying food involves a process called the Maillard reaction, when amino acids and sugars react in high heat to give the food a golden brown color and sweet but savory flavor. While deep-frying food isn't always the healthiest, it is always delicious — and that includes deep-fried Rice Krispies Treats.
For this recipe, you can either start with store-bought Rice Krispies Treats or make them homemade. Making them at home is a fairly simple process that involves combining butter, marshmallows, and Rice Krispies in a pan and heating until melted. You can form these treats into any shape you'd like, or upgrade your Rice Krispies Treats with unique ingredients. But if you're not looking to do extra work, Rice Krispies Treats are available in stores and have a number of flavors to choose from.
How to deep-fry Rice Krispies Treats
To deep-fry your Rice Krispies Treats, you'll need to start with a batter to coat them in. It's recommended to use pancake mix when deep-frying food at home to evenly coat your treats. You'll want to make sure the treats are completely coated so no oil is absorbed when frying, which could potentially ruin your food. Temperature is also a major factor in oil absorption, as low oil temperatures will make the food soggy. There are many mistakes to beware of when deep-frying at home, and frying at a too high or too low temperature will greatly impact how your food turns out.
When you're ready to begin frying, simply add the Rice Krispies Treats to a pan or deep fryer with vegetable oil and fry until they're a golden brown color. Once cooled, you can enjoy the deep-fried Rice Krispies Treats as is or add toppings for extra flavor. Chocolate or caramel sauce would pair great with the treats, or go funnel cake-style with powdered sugar on top. You could even pair the dessert with ice cream. The result is a gooey, crispy treat that offers an intense, sweet marshmallow flavor. Whichever way you choose to eat your deep-fried Rice Krispies Treats, you will not be disappointed.