Deep-Fried Peanut Butter Is Messy, Weird, And Totally Worth It
When you want a decadent and versatile homemade treat that's simple to make and a sure shot crowd pleaser, you can put deep fried peanut butter right next to gloriously textured deep fried hot dogs. Fried peanut butter has a crispy outside coating, which, when bitten into, oozes gooey peanut butter. Things will get messy, but it's oh so worth it. You can make peanut butter bombs bite-sized or apple-sized, depending on whether you want more of the crispy exterior or gooey peanut butter. A simple dusting of powdered sugar and a drizzle of chocolate syrup or berry compote tastes great, but you can get creative with the finishing touches. Top it with toasted sesame seeds to highlight the butter's nuttiness even more.
Start with a jar of refrigerated peanut butter (so it's easier to handle), and use an ice cream scoop, or a smaller spoon for smaller bites, to portion out the peanut butter bombs on a lined baking sheet. Place it in the freezer for an hour so the peanut butter firms up even more, roll it into balls, and simply batter fry at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Make sure the oil is hot enough, as this is something you should not leave to chance when deep frying. The best part about this treat is just how many ways you can make it. There are lots of different ways to give peanut butter a crispy coating, and even more ways to serve it up once it's fried.
Try these modifications for the perfect deep fried peanut butter bombs
First, choose whether you want to use chunky or smooth peanut butter. For the most decadent gooey center, use smooth peanut butter. Next comes the crispy layer, which is where the options really open up. You can use a traditional three-step breading station with flour, egg wash, and panko breadcrumbs. You can also use ground-up graham crackers for a slightly lighter crunch.
If you want to do away with the dredging station, use pancake batter. This results in a spongier outside texture that still gets deliciously browned and lightly crisp on the outside. Though it won't give you the shattering crunch of the bread crumbs, pancake batter is great for deep frying treats because of its lightly sweet flavor and fluffy texture. Keep the batter thick to avoid peanut butter from leaking out. Finally, you can also use store-bought dough sheet, like Pillsbury Crescent Rolls, for a thicker, breadier exterior. Simply cut out circles of the sheet large enough to cover the peanut butter portions and deep fry.
There are a few different possible finishing touches and serving ideas. The holiday classic version is sprinkled with powdered sugar and drizzled with chocolate. For a more adventurous sweet-savory twist, top it with chili jam. Elevate ice cream by topping it with bite-sized crispy deep fried peanut butter bombs. And, for the ultimate peanut butter and jelly-inspired combo, garnish a fresh strawberry daiquiri with deep fried peanut butter.