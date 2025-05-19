Deep-Fried Peanut Butter Is Messy, Weird, And Totally Worth It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you want a decadent and versatile homemade treat that's simple to make and a sure shot crowd pleaser, you can put deep fried peanut butter right next to gloriously textured deep fried hot dogs. Fried peanut butter has a crispy outside coating, which, when bitten into, oozes gooey peanut butter. Things will get messy, but it's oh so worth it. You can make peanut butter bombs bite-sized or apple-sized, depending on whether you want more of the crispy exterior or gooey peanut butter. A simple dusting of powdered sugar and a drizzle of chocolate syrup or berry compote tastes great, but you can get creative with the finishing touches. Top it with toasted sesame seeds to highlight the butter's nuttiness even more.

Start with a jar of refrigerated peanut butter (so it's easier to handle), and use an ice cream scoop, or a smaller spoon for smaller bites, to portion out the peanut butter bombs on a lined baking sheet. Place it in the freezer for an hour so the peanut butter firms up even more, roll it into balls, and simply batter fry at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Make sure the oil is hot enough, as this is something you should not leave to chance when deep frying. The best part about this treat is just how many ways you can make it. There are lots of different ways to give peanut butter a crispy coating, and even more ways to serve it up once it's fried.