What It Means When You Spot A Strawberry With Yellow Flowers

Stumbling upon a clutch of berries growing wild and free is certainly a sight to see. A burst of bright colors in a thicket can signal something majorly delicious. Take, for example, the strawberry: small, tangy, tasty, and the perfect pairing for a super springy matcha latte. You can find them growing wild, accompanied by a spray of white flowers. But what if you spot a batch of strawberries with yellow, rather than white, petals? We hate to burst your bubble, but strawberries with yellow flowers are no strawberries at all — they're a garden variety mimic. Mock strawberries, also known as Potentilla indica, are low-lying plants native to eastern and southern Asia that can also be found in cultivated areas across the United States.

They look similar to actual strawberries but have some key differences. For one, mock strawberries have the signature yellow, rather than the white or pink blossoms of true strawberries. Both plants produce small, red berries. However, the surface of a true strawberry is smoother in texture, with small seeds (or, rather, fruits that have the appearance of seeds) on the outside. Mock strawberries, on the other hand, have a notably bumpier surface. Luckily, mock strawberries aren't poisonous, so don't worry if you picked a handful hoping for a treat. Still, you might want to toss them rather than eat them, as they're often bland, dry, and unappealing. So maybe skip these beguiling berries next time you see them.