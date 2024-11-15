Why Scuppernong Wine Is A North Carolina Favorite

The round, amber-green scuppernong grape is larger than the familiar, plump, purple grocery store variety. The berry, native to the American South, has been the state fruit of North Carolina since 2001. Scuppernongs — a kind of muscadine grape with a thick, speckled skin and a saccharine center — get their name from the Scuppernong River that curls through Tyrell and Washington Counties in North Carolina. The word scuppernong derives from the Algonquian "askuponong," and refers to "the place of the sweet bay tree."

Scuppernong grapes grow wild in North Carolina and are used in jams, baked goods, or spread on bread for a Southern take on the classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich. The plant is so entangled in the culture of North Carolina that the fruit is recalled in the state's official toast.

Scuppernong grapes have long been the source of regional fable and a syrupy, sweet juice. That juice is made into a fragrant wine, beloved by locals, and transforming the rolling vineyards of the Old North State into one of the country's burgeoning wine hubs.