Bring A Bright Flavor To Drinks With This Thai Ingredient

It's easy to fall into a humdrum drink routine featuring sparkling water, standard red wines, fruit juices, and mainstream sodas. But beverages are just as versatile as food recipes, and beyond the basics lie endless combinations of thirst-quenching drinks that inspire the taste buds just as much as your world-famous dinner dishes. To craft stand-out beverages, though, you need stand-out ingredients. Enter lemongrass — the bold-tasting Thai staple that brightens up drinks with its jazzy, refreshing flavor.

Lemongrass is a tropical grass plant hailing from Asia — probably Southern India or Malaysia. Commonly used in soups, curries, and marinades, this zippy herb works just as well in beverages, both alcoholic and non. Although it's not actually related to lemons, lemongrass flaunts a citrusy, tangy taste accented by slightly spicy notes akin to ginger. Introducing the herb to a drink gives it a marked complexity that's equal parts refreshing and invigorating. Although it has a complex, multi-dimensional flavor, lemongrass pairs well with many other ingredients, making it a versatile and adaptable beverage component.

There are a few different ways to add lemongrass to drinks. Some of the more accessible techniques include simmering it in water before straining it to use as a base for drinks, making a simple syrup to incorporate into homemade sodas and cocktails, steeping it into a loose-leaf herbal tea, macerating it in spirits, or adding it to fermented drinks like kombucha during the second fermentation stage.